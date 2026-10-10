IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Team India, West Indies Skip Practice In Indore, Opt For Rest Ahead Of Holkar Stadium Clash | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With international cricket taking its toll, Team India and the West Indies opted for a well-deserved rest day in Indore, choosing the comfort of their team hotels over a practice session at the ground ahead of the third T20I.

Barely 18 hours after arriving in the city following the second T20I, both teams decided to keep their schedules light, with neither side turning up for practice at the stadium, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) officials confirmed.

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Players Focus On Recovery

The decision to skip outdoor training offered the players an opportunity to recover from the demands of the previous match and travel while conserving their energy for the upcoming encounter at the iconic Holkar Stadium.

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Indoor Practice Option Available

However, practice facilities remain available for players who wish to spend some time in the nets. The MPCA said that any player wanting to practise could use the state-of-the-art indoor practice arena at the stadium.

The indoor facility provides an alternative for players looking to fine-tune their preparations without necessarily taking part in a full outdoor training session. With the match approaching, individual practice remains an option for those keen to work on their game.