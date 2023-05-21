Court’s responsibility to live up to common man’s faith and trust: Justice Maheshwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court judge, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, on Saturday said, “The common man has a lot of trust and faith in the courts and it is the responsibility of the courts to live up to the expectation of the people.”

Justice Maheshwari said that the Mediation Bill is about to come in our country and after that disposal of cases would be speeded up.

He was addressing on the last day of the 62nd Summer Lecture Series organised by Abhyas Mandal on the topic of ‘Dynamics in Justice Process’.

Citing the example of MC Mehta case, he said, “It was because of this case that forests were saved in the country, new environmental laws were made, and it was possible for women to get security at the workplace because of the Vishakha case. Hence justice served to people strengthen their beliefs onto the law”

Referring to the pending cases in the courts in the country, he said that in other countries, a Supreme Court judge hears 8 to 10 cases in a year, whereas in our country, every day 20 to 80 cases are heard by a Supreme Court judge. In other countries there is one judge for a few thousand people whereas in our country there is one judge for more than one lakh citizens. We have to think how to get justice as soon as possible.

Mediation Bill to fast track judgement

Justice Maheshwari said that matters can be easily settled through mediation. At least 10% of the cases pending in the court can be resolved through this medium. At present, there is no legal process in our country to solve cases on the basis of mediation. This type of system is very successful in foreign countries. Mediation bill is going to come in our country too. We have to incorporate technology in judiciary.

According to this intention, the system of e-court was implemented. At present, Madhya Pradesh is on number 1 position in the operation of courts in the whole country. We all have to work together to maintain the faith and trust of the citizens.