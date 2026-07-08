Couple Caught Making Out At Public Park In MP's Dewas; VIDEO Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showing a couple making out at a public park spread like a wildfire on social media. The clip is said to be from Malhar Smriti Park in Dewas.

In the clip, the couple can be seen sitting on a motorcycle, kissing and engaging in intimate behaviour in a busy public area.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to available information, the man has been identified as Sharukh Abbasi. He appears to be physically challenged with both his limbs missing.

Police arrested both individuals and registered a case against them under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to videos and posts circulating on Instagram and other social media platforms, the alleged incident took place inside Malhar Smriti Park, a popular public park visited by families, children, senior citizens, and people who come for morning and evening walks.

The viral clip received mixed reactions online. Many social media users criticised the alleged behaviour, saying public places should remain safe and suitable for families.

Others appealed to people not to share or spread the unverified video and to wait for an official statement from the authorities.

Residents have also expressed concern that such incidents affect the atmosphere of the park, which is meant to be a family-friendly public space.

The police and local authorities have arrested the couple and punished them over the act.

Following the incident, several residents have demanded better monitoring and stronger security measures inside the park to prevent similar incidents in the future.