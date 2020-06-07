Coronavirus Update: Infection and mortality rates are low in women as compare to men

Indore: We have heard of Nari Shakti or rather Stree Shakti. Men are weaker and more prone to get infected. Even in scientific terms, It has been proved in many studies conducted earlier and even during the pandemic. The infection and mortality rates of COVID-19 in Indore showed the same trend.

Fact not fiction

As many as 156 patients died due to the deadly disease till June 6 which includes over 111 men and 45 women. Similarly, 2,206 male and 1,149 were infected when the total number of patients was 3,655 which reveal that a ratio of 60:40 for men and women get infected respectively.

71:29 mortality rate

The ratio of male and female mortality is 71:29 that is about 71 per cent deceased are male and 29 per cent are female. Not only the data, doctors too believe the same and also explained various reasons for it including less contact and exposure.

“When we go through the data of COVID-19 mortality in Indore, it shows that women are more immune. However, there are various reasons for the same including less exposure to people than men as they go outside and come in contact with less number of people as compared to men,” HoD of Community Medicine Department, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr VP Pandey said.

Androgen impact?

He added that some studies have also been undergoing over the effect of androgen hormone in men which may have an impact of their immunity but these have are not been proved yet.

Reasons decoded

Similarly, in-charge of control room for contact tracing in Indore, Dr Anil Dongre said, “If we go through the data, women are less infected and also the mortality rate was less. Reasons indeed include less exposure to the disease but positivity and will power also impact the same. Women always remain emotionally stronger than men which keep them positive.”

He also added that women not only have stronger immunity but also strengthen their babies' immunity (pregnant women) due to which the rate of infants being infected is very low.

Vice-President of Indian Medical Association-MP Dr Sanjay Londhe too believed the same and informed about the same reason for less number of women infected.

Deceased of different age group and gender

Age group- Total- Male/Female

20-30- 1- 1 male, 0 female

30-40- 5- 5 male, 0 female

41-5-0 27- 22 male, 5 female

51-60- 43- 27 male, 16 female

61-70- 51- 36 male, 14 female

Above 70- 29- 18 male, 10 female

Total 156- 111 male, 45 female