Coronavirus in Ujjain: One more succumbs, 83 more added to city’s tally

Ujjain: One more person succumbed to the corona infection taking the toll to 110 while 89 people tested positive taking the tally to 6,535 in the district on Friday.

Whereas, as per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Thursday, out of 1,115, samples of 85 people including 77 from Ujjain City, 5 from Nagda, 2 from Mahidpur and 1 from Khachrod tested corona-positive. All new patients including 34 women are symptomatic.

Overall, 793 people, 446 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,98,199 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 68 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 5,544 on Thursday.

The new patients identified on Thursday include 16 senior citizens, 3 employees of Vikram University, 2 government employees, 2 government teachers, 2 railway employees, 2 businessmen, a farmer, a bank employee, a Ujjain Development Authority employee, a police department employee, an LIC agent, a priest, a private teacher, a salesman and a medical store owner.