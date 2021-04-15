Coronavirus in Ujjain: 229 from city among 275 test positive

Ujjain: As per the health bulletin released late on Thursday 275 more people from the district tested positive for corona. The overall tally of the district is 8,836 and the toll is 122.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, two more patients succumbed to corona on Wednesday taking the toll to 122 in the district. Wile 267 people tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 8,561. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, out of 1,663 sample reports, 243 persons from Ujjain City, 10 from Nagda, 7 from Tarana, 5 from Mahidpur and 2 from Barnagar including 108 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

A total of 2,082 patients, 1,141 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 2,14,514 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 95 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 6,357.

Corona spreading tentacles across city

According to the bulletin issued late night, the corona has spread to almost all the corners of the city. Several patients have been reported from areas like Kalalseri, Azad Nagar, Shivaji Park, Dussehra Maidan, Adarsh Nagar, Mahasweta Nagar, Mahashakti Nagar, Revenue Colony, Alkapuri, Mahananda Nagar, Shipra Vihar, Rishi Nagar, Hari Fatak Marg, Basant Bihar, Geeta Colony, Ravindra Nagar, Sethi Nagar, Nijatpura, Danigate, Mahakal Marg, Mahakal Commercial Centre among others.

4 junior doctors contract corona

Four junior doctors of RD Gardi Medical College Hospital have tested positive for corona. The number of students who have turned positive is also continuously increasing. More than 10 students and more than 5 teachers have tested positive on Wednesday. A 45-year-old saint of Akhand Ashram has also tested positive. A 25-year-old advocate, who lives in Dussehra Maidan has also tested positive.

Rampant cases

Besides cloth market traders, railwaymen, farmers, policemen, medical shop workers, court workers, government servants, auto drivers, LIC agents, two journalists living in Kshirsagar Colony and Chhaya Nagar have also been hit by the corona. Many families in Rishi Nagar are under the grip of corona. A teacher at St Paul’s Senior Secondary School and some members of the same family living in Shivaji Park Colony have tested positive.

Kids test positive

The biggest concern posed by the latest wave of corona infection is the vulnerability of children and teenagers. Three students living in Basant Bihar, aged 7 years, 8 years and 11 years, have tested positive. A 12-year-old student living in Subhash Nagar has also tested positive. Rishi Nagar and Mahananda Nagar remain hotspots here. According to sources, more than 15 patients were identified in the Rishi Nagar area and more than 10 in Mahananda Nagar on Wednesday.