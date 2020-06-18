Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: NTPC pledges Rs 2.23 cr for Khargone District

Sanawad: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Khargone has been playing a pivotal role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
To improve the medical infrastructure in the district of Khargone, NTPC Khargone has undertaken a major and important initiative which will go a long way in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
NTPC Khargone on Thursday signed a MOU with Khargone administration to set up 15 bed COVID-19 ICU and 250 Oxygen Bed set-up.
The MOU was signed by NTPC Khargone’s chief medical officer Dr Ajay Singh and Khargone CMHO Ranjana Davar in the presence of district collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Sunil Pandey and NTPC Khargone executive director Ashim Kumar Goswami.
As per the MOU, NTPC Khargone will provide an amount of Rs 2.23 crores to the district administration, out of which Rs 52 lakhs is earmarked for the 15 Bed COVID-19 ICU at district hospital and Rs 1.71 crore for setting up 250 Isolation Beds with Oxygen Support.
Further, essential equipment such as ECG Machine, ABG Machine, Central Monitoring System, Bi-PAP Machine, Infusion Syringe Pump, Multi Para Monitor, Mobile X-Ray, Bio-Chemistry Machine, Suction Machine, Airvo Hiflow Machine, Oxygen Cylinder in ICU & Oxygen Bed and other equipment like refrigerators, coolers, bed side lockers almirah are to be provided under the project.
Out of 250 Isolation Bed with Oxygen support, 100 beds are to be set-up in the District hospital, 20 beds in Barwah Hospital, 20 beds in Sanawad Hospital, 30 beds in Kasrawad Hospital and 80 beds in Radhakunj Khargone.
The 250 Isolation Bed set-up is expected to be completed by 30th June 2020 and the 15 Bed Covid ICU is expected to be completed by 15th July 2020.
