Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: NTPC pledges Rs 2.23 cr for Khargone District

Sanawad: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Khargone has been playing a pivotal role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To improve the medical infrastructure in the district of Khargone, NTPC Khargone has undertaken a major and important initiative which will go a long way in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

NTPC Khargone on Thursday signed a MOU with Khargone administration to set up 15 bed COVID-19 ICU and 250 Oxygen Bed set-up.

The MOU was signed by NTPC Khargone’s chief medical officer Dr Ajay Singh and Khargone CMHO Ranjana Davar in the presence of district collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Sunil Pandey and NTPC Khargone executive director Ashim Kumar Goswami.