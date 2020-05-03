Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch administration on alert as one tests positive, Alirajpur is now Corona-free

Neemuch administration has put its entire health, police and administration on alert after one person who visited Neemuch and went to Dahod tested positive for Covid-19 there. Currently Neemuch and Jhabua districts of Malwa – Nimar region in Western Madhya Pradesh are in a green zone and district administration do not want to take any chance to lose this tag.

As soon as news spread in the town, panic prevailed in the district. However, additional superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra released an audio message addressing people of Neemuch to ease the panic among the masses. In audio message, Mishra asked all the people not panic as Neemuch district still in green zone and that it will remain so.

According to information, a person who tested positive came to Neemuch from Dahod on March 20 to attend a marriage function there. He stuck here due to lockdown and on April 29, he managed to move his native place on April 29. During examination there, he tested positive.

Even Dahod collector shared this information on a social media platform and also informed that all of his family members are put on a quarantine. However, without losing a moment, Neemuch administration swung into the action and began search operation to trace how many persons came into his contact. Administration also conveyed an emergency meeting and sealed some of the areas where he probably visited.

Meanwhile, all 18 persons who traveled with a Corona patient in a bus have been quarantined. According to information, a person who stayed in Neemuch for more than a month and later moved to Dahod along with 18 labourers in the same bus. On April 29, Rajasthan government sent these labourers to their native villages through bus and a person from Dahod also managed to board bus from Neemuch and returned Dahod.

As soon as Jhabua district collector came to know about incident, orders had been issued to Petlawad block medical officer ML Chopara to put all the labourers on home quarantine. According to information, 10 labourers of Khoriya, three from Naharpura and five from Raliya Maan village have been put on home quarantine so far.

With discharge of three Covid-19 positive patients, the tribal Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh became Corona-free on Sunday. Three persons including a woman who got discharge from the district hospital chaired by doctors and medical staff. Chief medical and health officer Dr Prakash Dhoke informed that one 52-year-old Intazar Khan, a resident of Udaygarh village got discharged from Indore on April 3, while two others including 26-year-old Mamta Bind, a resident of Udaygarh and 50-year-old Mukesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar got discharged from the district hospital after doctors got their two negative reports. Doctors advised all three patients to follow advisory as well as maintain social distancing along with 14-day self-insolation.