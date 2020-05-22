Coronavirus in Indore: With 83 new positive, infection rate comes down to 8.96 from Thursday’s 12.69

Indore: Rate of COVID-19 infected patients has continued to fluctuate. On Friday it came down to 8.96 from Thursday's high 12.69%.

During the day, 926 samples were put to test. Among them 83 returned positive and 841 came negative. With this, the number of positive cases in the district has now reached 2,933. Two more deaths were reported on Friday, taking toll to 111. "A 67-year-old man of MIG Colony and a 40-year-old man of Dev Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment on May 12 and May 18 respectively. However, their sample reports were received on Friday," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both patients had hypertension as co morbid conditions.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 28,351 and 2,933 had tested positive. "We have taken 972 more samples," he added.