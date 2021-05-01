Coronavirus in Indore: 'Students Helping Hands' reaches out to the underprivileged families in the city

Indore: Coming together, a group of college students formed ‘Students Helping Hands’ community since the first coronavirus outbreak. With the second wave taking over the city and costing lives, these youngsters are ensuring at least the basic meals for underprivileged families in the city.
Even as we battle the worst yet phase of coronavirus, the motto of students to save everyone is inspiring. India’s cities at least have had a tradition of active care providers who need to be activated fast and in fact called in to support the effort to fight the pandemic.
Every day, these volunteers reach out to different colonies in Indore and present them with a pack of meals. “We try to distribute as many meal packets as we can every day to people in different areas so that they can get a little support,” Lakhveer Singh, a college student, said. The number of packets often varies between 50 and 300.
He added that the idea is to motivate and support people in slum areas. The group also collects leads on medical resources such as plasma, ambulance services, oxygen, hospital beds and so on and verifies them.
They also maintain a record of availability of these essentials and provide the same to those who require it. In this way, they have helped provide countless people with life-saving drugs, oxygen, food, etc.
“In the current scenario, we have about 1,000 people on Instagram, hundreds in our WhatsApp group and students from different colleges working together everyday,” Sandeep Singh, group head, said.
He added that they are trying to unite students to become helpers and supporters of the community.
“We have seen the worst this time but we have decided not to give up and work hard. Our motto is ‘Everyone is someone’s universe’,” Vivek Kushwaha, a volunteer, said.
“We are just doing our bit as a duty and everyone should do that, we are all after one family,” Sunny Bhullar, another volunteer, said.