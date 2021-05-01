Coronavirus in Indore: 'Students Helping Hands' reaches out to the underprivileged families in the city

Indore: Coming together, a group of college students formed ‘Students Helping Hands’ community since the first coronavirus outbreak. With the second wave taking over the city and costing lives, these youngsters are ensuring at least the basic meals for underprivileged families in the city.

Even as we battle the worst yet phase of coronavirus, the motto of students to save everyone is inspiring. India’s cities at least have had a tradition of active care providers who need to be activated fast and in fact called in to support the effort to fight the pandemic.

Every day, these volunteers reach out to different colonies in Indore and present them with a pack of meals. “We try to distribute as many meal packets as we can every day to people in different areas so that they can get a little support,” Lakhveer Singh, a college student, said. The number of packets often varies between 50 and 300.