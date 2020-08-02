Coronavirus in Indore: Sero Survey to start in couple of days, Rapid antigen test soon

Indore: In a bid to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in population, the state government has decided to conduct ‘Sero Survey’ on the directions of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Indore.

According to Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, preparations have been undergoing for the same and 60 teams have been constituted.

“Samples of about 7000 people of all ages and areas of the city will be taken in the survey to know the prevalence of the disease. It will help in preparing the plan for fighting the disease in coming days,” Dr Bindal told media.

MGM Medical College has sent a proposal to the state government and will start the survey in a couple of days after getting approval from the officials.

Earlier, ICMR had conducted the Sero Survey across the country and five hundred samples were taken from different containment areas of the city.

Later, ICMR directed all the states to conduct the survey which will be supported NCDC as well.