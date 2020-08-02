Coronavirus in Indore: Sero Survey to start in couple of days, Rapid antigen test soon

Indore: In a bid to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in population, the state government has decided to conduct ‘Sero Survey’ on the directions of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Indore.
According to Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, preparations have been undergoing for the same and 60 teams have been constituted.
“Samples of about 7000 people of all ages and areas of the city will be taken in the survey to know the prevalence of the disease. It will help in preparing the plan for fighting the disease in coming days,” Dr Bindal told media.
MGM Medical College has sent a proposal to the state government and will start the survey in a couple of days after getting approval from the officials.
Earlier, ICMR had conducted the Sero Survey across the country and five hundred samples were taken from different containment areas of the city.
Later, ICMR directed all the states to conduct the survey which will be supported NCDC as well.
Rapid test to be started in Indore as well
Following Bhopal, the rapid test for testing Covid-19 will be started in Indore soon. According to senior health officials, discussion over the same has been done and soon city too will get kits for conducting the rapid antigen test.
What is Sero Survey?
Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and National Centre for Disease Control with support from State health departments and key stakeholders including WHO, India is conducting a community-based sero-survey to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Indian population.
The survey will involve the collection of venous blood samples from randomly selected individuals. Sera from these individuals will be tested for the presence of IgG antibodies using ELISA test developed by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune in different parts of the country.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)