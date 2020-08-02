Coronavirus in Bhopal: 144 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, tally jumps to 6,771; death toll at 184

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to 6,771. 184 patients have succumbed to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 808 new COVID-19 cases taking the total infection count in the state to 32,614, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 876 in the state, they said.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 32,614, active cases 8,769, new cases 808, deaths 876, discharged 22,969, people tested so far 7,83,769.

COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday:

1. The COVID-19 report of a 23-year-old youth living in the BJP state office came positive.

2. A jawan from police control room has tested positive.

3. One person from Kotwali campus tested positive.

4. A jawan from police lines Nehru Nagar was found positive.

5. One person from Govindpura police lines was found infected.

6. The COVID-19 report of a jawan from 23rd Battalion Bhadbhada Road came positive.

7. Two people reported positive from 13th battalion Govindpura Police Prof Colony.

8. Two people from railway colony Habibganj were reported positive.

9. Three people have been found corona infected from Tilak Chowk, Berasia.

10. The report of a woman from the Ram temple has come positive.

11. Two people from the same family were found infected from the cave temple Lalghati.

12. Two people from the same family from Tulsinagar also tested positive.

13. The report of two members of the same family from E-Block Kailashnagar Bairagarh also came positive.