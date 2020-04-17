Coronavirus in Indore: Peak about to be over, assure Collector Manish Singh and Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi

Indore: For the last few weeks, Indoreans have been traumatised with the upswing trend of the COVID-19 graph... . However, is the worst over?Talking to media, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi and Disrict Collector Manish Singh said the peak of the continuous and sudden rising trend of COVID-19 positive patients in the city is about to dip. There is a continuous decrease in the number of critical COVID patients in the city. They aslo said in the next one or two days, the number of fresh positive cases will start coming down.

Akash TripathiHowever, the peak time is about to be over and the gradual dip will be noticed, they said. He expressed hope that the situation will improve continuously. He said the public needn't panic further. Apart from this, the number of critical patients is also on the wane continuously in the city and the condition of patients is stable.

Commissioner Tripathi and Collector Singh said another reason of tracing high number of Covid patients in the recent weeks was excessive sampling and testing. They, however, said this was the correct procedure to assess the situation in the right perspective.

Through this procedure, "We have been able to trace maximum number of suspected patients, who were living in home quarantine or in the quarantine centres. In this way, we were able to complete the contact history round. Now, the chances of new patients cropping up may be less."

Screening of over 12 lakh people complete in 3 days

Collector Singh said door-to-door screening of about 6 lakh residents of the cantonment area has been completed. He said the survey work is also on in the buffer zone and it will be completed in the next 3 to 4 days. With this, the process of screening of around 12 lakh population of the city will be done.