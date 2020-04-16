Coronavirus cases may cross 2,000 mark in Indore

The number patients afflicted with the coronavirus may shoot up in Indore, the epicentre of the disease, after Mumbai.

In Indore, the number of patients has mounted to more than 700. The district administration estimates that it may go up to 2,000.

The Indore district administration has already informed the state government that the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may increase.

Earlier, the district administration expected that the number of patients might not go beyond 1,000.

Since the new cases are reported daily, the number of patients will go up.

Keeping in view the rising number of corona positive cases, the district administration has prepared 4,000 beds.

Different hospitals have been identified for serious, less serious and asymptomatic cases.

The health department has made all arrangements so that more patients can be tested in Indore.

Test report of 1,150 swab samples was received during the past 24 hours. Most of the cases are from Indore.

The aim of the Indore administration is to test the swab samples of 2,000 people daily.

The Central Government, also concerned about Indore, has begun to mount pressure on the state government, asking it to improve the situation.

It is because of Indore and Bhopal that the number of corona patients and that of deaths shot up across the country.

Through a video-conferencing with the officials of Indore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked them to conduct as may tests as possible and treat the patients accordingly to bring the situation under control.

According to additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman, the government’s top priority is to conduct as many tests as possible in Indore. If a patient is diagnosed at an early stage, there is no danger to his life, said Suleman.

Swab samples are also being sent to laboratories outside the state that reports may be received early, he said, adding that, the number of patients would increase, but the state was ready to handle any situation.