Coronavirus in Indore: Four areas removed from containment zones - check out full hotspots list by Indore Municipal Corporation on May 14

As many as 131 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 2,238, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said on Thursday.
So far, 1,046 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that as of now there are 1,096 active cases in the district, which is the worst hit by COVID-19 in the state.
The COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls in the red zone, stood at 4.29 per cent on Thursday morning.
As per the instructions of Collector Manish Singh Sai Royal Palm Colony Rangwasa Rau, Kadambari Nagar Silikan City Road, Leela Vihar Colony Rau, Ram Rahim Colony Rau has been denotified from the containment area with effect from 13 May 2020.
Here is a list of hotspots in Indore:
1. 6 Tirumal Nagar, Indore
2. 289 Pragati Nagar, Indore
3. 310 Gaffar ki Chawl, Indore
4. 437/1 Rustam ki Fel, Indore
5. 50 Dravid Nagar, Indore
6. 723 Malviya Nagar, Indore
7. 78 A Bhakt Prahalad Nagar, Indore
8. 73 Badi Gwal Toli, Balaji Mohalla, Indore
9. 526, 554, 1719 Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Indore
10. 25 Jeevan Colony IDA Building, Indore
11, 163 A Abhinandan Nagar, Indore
12. Clene Pearl, Indore
13. 118 Mhow Naka, Indore
14. E 103 Kalindi Mid Town, Indore
15. 21/22 Sir Hukam Chand Marg, Indore
16. 22 Kanta Apartment Manoramaganj, Indore
17. Rukmani Nagar, Indore
18. 365 Kumar Khadi, Indore
19. 409 Khajuri Bazar, Indore
20. 10 Jungum Pura, Indore
21. 91 Pirkaradiya Kshipra Sanwer
22. 516 Jabran Colony, Indore
23. Marimata ka Bagicha Jabran Colony, Indore
24. 220 Saraswati Nagar Jabran Colony, Indore
25. 221 Brahma Bag Colony Marimata, Indore
26. 12/6 Mural Mohalla Chhawani, Indore
27. 19 Shahid liernu Colony, Indore
28. 60/1 Shukla ki Gawadi Shankar Ganj, Indore
29. 122 Maathi Mohalla, Indore
30. 19 and 23 Old Rajmohalla, Indore
31. 46/4 Sindhi Colony, Indore
32. 220 Rustam ka Bagicha, Indore
33. 106 North Toda Indore
34. 26 MOG Line, Indore
35. 102 MotilaI ki Chawl, Patnipura, Indore
36. 233/4 Nehru Nagar, Indore
37. C-103 Bakhtawar, Ram Nagar, Indore
38. Old 45 New 14 Badwali Chouki, Indore
39. 6 A Jawahar Nagar, Indore
40. 224 Gali No. 3 Nanda Nagar, Indore
41. 419 Janta Colony Nanda Nagar, Indore
42. 32 South Kamathipura, Indore
43. 54/11 Pardeshipura, Indore
44. Lal Bag Gate B 17 Arjunpura Indore
45. 8 A Telephone Nagar, Mhow
46. 118 B Shakti Nagar Bangali Square Indore
47. 29 Juni Indore
48. Tejpur Gadbadi Scheme No. 103, Indore
49. 115 Katju Colony, Indore
50. 112 North Toda, Indore
51. 340 Jabran Colony, Indore
52. 402 Rustam ka Bagicha, Indore
53. 276 and Mahant Complax Malharganj, Indore
54. 4 Shankar Ganj, Indore
55. 60 Kabutar Khana, Indore
56. 25 Dhan Gali, Indore
57. 361 Shakkar Bazar, Indore
