Coronavirus in Indore: Four areas removed from containment zones - check out full hotspots list by Indore Municipal Corporation on May 14

By FPJ Web Desk

Representative Image
Representative Image
Photo Credit: AFP

As many as 131 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 2,238, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said on Thursday.

So far, 1,046 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that as of now there are 1,096 active cases in the district, which is the worst hit by COVID-19 in the state.

The COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls in the red zone, stood at 4.29 per cent on Thursday morning.

As per the instructions of Collector Manish Singh Sai Royal Palm Colony Rangwasa Rau, Kadambari Nagar Silikan City Road, Leela Vihar Colony Rau, Ram Rahim Colony Rau has been denotified from the containment area with effect from 13 May 2020.

Here is a list of hotspots in Indore:

1. 6 Tirumal Nagar, Indore

2. 289 Pragati Nagar, Indore

3. 310 Gaffar ki Chawl, Indore

4. 437/1 Rustam ki Fel, Indore

5. 50 Dravid Nagar, Indore

6. 723 Malviya Nagar, Indore

7. 78 A Bhakt Prahalad Nagar, Indore

8. 73 Badi Gwal Toli, Balaji Mohalla, Indore

9. 526, 554, 1719 Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Indore

10. 25 Jeevan Colony IDA Building, Indore

11, 163 A Abhinandan Nagar, Indore

12. Clene Pearl, Indore

13. 118 Mhow Naka, Indore

14. E 103 Kalindi Mid Town, Indore

15. 21/22 Sir Hukam Chand Marg, Indore

16. 22 Kanta Apartment Manoramaganj, Indore

17. Rukmani Nagar, Indore

18. 365 Kumar Khadi, Indore

19. 409 Khajuri Bazar, Indore

20. 10 Jungum Pura, Indore

21. 91 Pirkaradiya Kshipra Sanwer

22. 516 Jabran Colony, Indore

23. Marimata ka Bagicha Jabran Colony, Indore

24. 220 Saraswati Nagar Jabran Colony, Indore

25. 221 Brahma Bag Colony Marimata, Indore

26. 12/6 Mural Mohalla Chhawani, Indore

27. 19 Shahid liernu Colony, Indore

28. 60/1 Shukla ki Gawadi Shankar Ganj, Indore

29. 122 Maathi Mohalla, Indore

30. 19 and 23 Old Rajmohalla, Indore

31. 46/4 Sindhi Colony, Indore

32. 220 Rustam ka Bagicha, Indore

33. 106 North Toda Indore

34. 26 MOG Line, Indore

35. 102 MotilaI ki Chawl, Patnipura, Indore

36. 233/4 Nehru Nagar, Indore

37. C-103 Bakhtawar, Ram Nagar, Indore

38. Old 45 New 14 Badwali Chouki, Indore

39. 6 A Jawahar Nagar, Indore

40. 224 Gali No. 3 Nanda Nagar, Indore

41. 419 Janta Colony Nanda Nagar, Indore

42. 32 South Kamathipura, Indore

43. 54/11 Pardeshipura, Indore

44. Lal Bag Gate B 17 Arjunpura Indore

45. 8 A Telephone Nagar, Mhow

46. 118 B Shakti Nagar Bangali Square Indore

47. 29 Juni Indore

48. Tejpur Gadbadi Scheme No. 103, Indore

49. 115 Katju Colony, Indore

50. 112 North Toda, Indore

51. 340 Jabran Colony, Indore

52. 402 Rustam ka Bagicha, Indore

53. 276 and Mahant Complax Malharganj, Indore

54. 4 Shankar Ganj, Indore

55. 60 Kabutar Khana, Indore

56. 25 Dhan Gali, Indore

57. 361 Shakkar Bazar, Indore

