Coronavirus in Indore: Four areas removed from containment zones - check out full hotspots list by Indore Municipal Corporation on May 14

As many as 131 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 2,238, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said on Thursday.

So far, 1,046 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that as of now there are 1,096 active cases in the district, which is the worst hit by COVID-19 in the state.

The COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls in the red zone, stood at 4.29 per cent on Thursday morning.

As per the instructions of Collector Manish Singh Sai Royal Palm Colony Rangwasa Rau, Kadambari Nagar Silikan City Road, Leela Vihar Colony Rau, Ram Rahim Colony Rau has been denotified from the containment area with effect from 13 May 2020.

Here is a list of hotspots in Indore:

1. 6 Tirumal Nagar, Indore

2. 289 Pragati Nagar, Indore

3. 310 Gaffar ki Chawl, Indore

4. 437/1 Rustam ki Fel, Indore

5. 50 Dravid Nagar, Indore

6. 723 Malviya Nagar, Indore