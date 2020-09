Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 26

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw 2,311 new coronavirus cases, pushing its case count to 1,19,899, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic went up to 2,181 with 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

Meanwhile, Indore reported the highest number of new infections at 478. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 22,607, including 545 deaths.

Coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,19,899, new cases 2,311, death toll 2,181, recovered 95,490, active cases 22,228, total number of people tested 19,52,747.