Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 20

Indore reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus. The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 19,937, while the total fatalities have risen to 505.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 1,03,065. Currently, there are 21,964 active cases, 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.