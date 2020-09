Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 1

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,525 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count in the state to 65,490, while 32 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 1,426.

Of the new cases, Indore led with 258, followed by 206 in Gwalior, 199 in Bhopal and 129 in Jabalpur. Indore now has 13,250 cases, including 398 deaths. It has 3,584 active cases.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 65,490, new cases 1,525, deaths 1,426, discharged 49,992, active cases 14,072, number of people tested so far 13,98,277.