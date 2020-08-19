Coronavirus in Indore: 17 tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test, 60 more patients discharged

Indore: As many as 17 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 out of 252 samples collected and tested through Rapid Antigen Test on Wednesday which has the positive rate of 6.75 percent.
“These samples were taken in 11 areas under SDMs in the city. We have shifted those patients tested positive to the hospitals for treatment,” nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.
He added that sampling and testing will be increased from Thursday as this test will be started in fever clinics as well. Patients will get results of Rapid Antigen Test in 15-30 minutes.
“As many as 89 teams have been constituted for the work. These teams include 25 RRT teams of rural areas and 44 teams in fever clinics. More teams with each SDM will also be deployed for the work. We will increase the facility to 2000 samples soon after streamlining the process,” officials said.
Those who were found negative but having symptoms will be tested through other methods including RT-PCR for confirmation.
Sero Survey to be completed in 3 days
Lagging behind the target of collecting samples, administration has decided to complete the work of Sero Survey in three days. Earlier, it was planned to collect as many as 7000 samples in even days but the survey teams had to face refusal of people in giving samples due to unawareness about the same.
In a review meeting held by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma at Ravindra Natya Grih on Wednesday, it has been decided to collect the targeted samples in three days.
Over 6000 samples have been collected so far in which 2245 were men, 2201 were women 1775 were children.
60 more patients discharged
As many as 60 patients were discharged from two hospitals on Wednesday. Forty three patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital and 17 from Index Medical College. Those discharged include patients of Dewas, Mandsaur, Barwani, Kannod, and other districts.
The oldest patient discharged on Tuesday is 71-year old while the youngest is 7-year-old.
