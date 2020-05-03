Cop among four new corona patients in Mhow

Four new corona patients, including a traffic constable, have been found in Mhow and with this, the total figure of corona positive patients in the town has reached 69 on Saturday. Police staff has come under shock after a constable of traffic police tested positive on Saturday. His house in a colony in Kodariya village was sealed and 9 members of his family were taken to a quarantine centre. Samples of all of them have also been taken and constable’s contact history is being scanned.

Till now, eight patients have died and more than two dozen containment areas have been formed in Mhow town and adjoining villages. With this, 1 in every 1000 residents of the town has tested positive.

Though such a large number of containment areas have been formed, yet strictness of the police is not seen due to which people are moving through these areas freely. Also, a number of checking points have been made by the police but policemen deployed there are not showing any interest in strict checking of curfew or lockdown passes. Due to this, there is a fear that more people will fall victim to the virus in the town in the coming days.