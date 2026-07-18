Contaminated Well Water Sickens More Than 80 Villagers In MP's Ratlam; 21 Hospitalised, Discharged | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): More than 80 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district over the past three to four days, leading to the hospitalisation of 21 of them, who were later discharged, officials said on Saturday.

The health department conducted a door-to-door survey to identify other possible patients and provide timely treatment. A medical camp was launched, and relief measures were undertaken.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Kiran Wadia told PTI that residents of Azampur Dodiya village in Piploda tehsil, with a population of around 800, had been reporting symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain for the last three to four days.

As soon as the department received information on Friday, Block Medical Officer Pawan Patidar sent ambulances to the village to shift seriously affected patients to the hospital, Wadia said.

A health department team led by epidemiologist Gaurav Boriwal set up a medical camp in the village.

Doctors and health workers examined about 80 villagers, distributed medicines, and conducted a door-to-door survey to identify other potential patients and provide timely treatment.

Twenty-one villagers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Piploda after they complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. All of them were discharged after their condition stabilised.

The contaminated well was cleaned, Wadia added.

She said villagers declined to provide stool samples for laboratory testing. The department instead collected blood samples and sent them for examination.

Village sarpanch Samarth Mal Kharol told PTI that the well had been sealed and drinking water was being supplied through tankers.

He said all the affected villagers had recovered.

Kharol added that villagers preferred the sweet water from the well because they did not drink piped water, which they found bland. The well was recently cleaned after water was pumped out using a motor, he added.