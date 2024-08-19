Construction Of Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road Survey To Begin Next Month

Six underpasses and three flyovers will be built between Indore-Ujjain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Simhastha 2028, the construction work for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) Indore-Ujjain road is expected to start soon. Though the contract with the construction agency is yet to be finalised, it is most likely to be completed in the next few days. The entire route will be surveyed between September-October.

Six underpasses and three flyovers will be built between Indore-Ujjain. According to officials, there is a plan to start construction by December. The state government will spend Rs 1619 crore to build the road. Starting from Indore's Aurobindo Hospital to Harifatak Bridge, the 46 km road will be converted into a six-lane.

The Indore-Ujjain road is 17 meters wide. At the same time, the width is eight and a half meters on both sides. After the construction of six lanes, Indore-Ujjain road will be 25 meters wide. Each part will be four meters wide. There will be separate lanes for two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles on the route. The road will be constructed in three parts, in which the first phase will be of 14 km.

There will be construction of additional bridges on rivers and canals. Also, there will be half a dozen underpasses. MPRDC officials said that the contract process for road construction will be completed in the next few days.