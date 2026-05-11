Congress Protests Against Externment Of Farmer's Leader Ashok Jat In Ujjain, I Injured, 3 Detained -- VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday against the externment of Farmer Congress leader Ashok Jat.

The protest turned violent, leading to a clash between police and protesters. Police resorted to lathi-charge after the situation worsened. One farmer, Jayaram Jat, was injured, while 3 people were detained.

Before the protest, a video of an argument between Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar and Additional SP Alok Sharma went viral. In the video, Parmar is seen following the officer and even bowing on the road, while the officer walks away.

मोहन सरकार में इससे बड़ी विडंबना क्या होगी कि

एक विधायक को टीआई के सामने दंडवत होने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है!



यह सरकार किसानों पर अत्याचार कर रही है।

किसानों की आवाज़ उठाने वालों पर झूठे मुकदमे लादे जा रहे हैं, विपक्षी नेताओं को षड्यंत्रपूर्वक जिला बदर किया जा रहा है।



⦿ उज्जैन… pic.twitter.com/7IXu6CqyPy — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 11, 2026

Ashok Jat approaches MPHC

Meanwhile, Ashok Jat has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the externment order. The case is scheduled for hearing on May 13.

Mahidpur MLA Dinesh Jain Bose said he will continue to fight for farmers and alleged that police tried to stop him from entering Ujjain.

Mahesh Parmar also criticised the administration, saying such action was taken against a farmer leader while criminals roam freely.

Protesters tried to submit a memorandum to the Collector, but when officials did not arrive, they pasted it on barricades and ended the protest.

Jat community leader Radhe Jat said the administration has been given time till May 21, failing which a state-wide protest will be held, with the next demonstration planned in Bhopal.

Earlier, Congress workers and farmer leaders were heading to Ujjain on tractors when police stopped them near Badnagar Road.

This led to arguments and scuffles for nearly an hour, after which police carried out a lathi-charge, creating a chaotic situation.

Farmer Congress state president Dharmendra Singh Chauhan alleged that traders were exploiting farmers by taking extra grain, and when Ashok Jat protested, action was taken against him instead of the traders.

The protest saw participation from Congress workers, members of the Jat community, and people from around 10 villages. A heavy police force was deployed in the area.