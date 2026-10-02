Congress Leader Assaulted Over Housing Society Gate Dispute In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Om Sharma was allegedly assaulted on Thursday afternoon during a dispute linked to the Parshuram Housing Credit Society on Barkheda Road. Congress leaders and workers, including district president Tarun Baheti, reached the district hospital after learning about the incident.

Doctors administered first aid and stitched Sharma's injuries. His family members and supporters said doctors referred him to Udaipur for further treatment.

The incident is reportedly linked to a long-standing dispute over the colony's main gate and a plot of land, which is pending before the High Court. The society had earlier performed a groundbreaking ceremony and dug a pit for construction of the gate. It alleged that someone later filled the pit, erected pillars and installed an iron kiosk.

On Thursday, society members reached the disputed site, where the matter escalated. Pandit Radheshyam Upadhyay alleged that 10 to 15 people were present and that Devilal Dave and his son Aniket Dave assaulted Sharma. Stone-pelting was also alleged.

Police arrested Devilal and Aniket and registered a case under Sections 115(2), 296(B), 109(1), 351(3) and 3(5).

Neemuch SP Rajesh Vyas said both suspects had been arrested and legal action initiated. Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the hospital, where the atmosphere became tense.