Student Dragged, Beaten Inside Private School? Viral Video Sparks Police Action In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showing a student being dragged and assaulted at a private school in Neemuch has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

The student’s family had submitted a complaint at Neemuch Cantt police station on Sep 12. Police registered an FIR on Monday.

According to the complaint, Nitin Chauhan, son of Yashwant Chauhan and a resident of Gwaltoli, is a Class 8 student at Sanskar Public School in Scheme No 34.

The family alleged that the student was severely assaulted at the school on Sep 12 over an issue.

The incident gained attention after the video surfaced on social media. The footage allegedly shows a man grabbing, dragging and beating the child.

The identity of the person in the video and the circumstances surrounding the footage are being verified.

Cantt police station in-charge Saurabh Sharma said a case was registered against Vishnu Pawar of Sanskar Public School based on the family’s complaint and statements.

Police cited Sections 115(2), 351(3) and 82 in the case. The investigation is underway.

Police said further legal action will follow based on the investigation, which will establish the circumstances of the alleged assault and the person’s role in the incident.