Indore Management Association Organises Programme On Essential Qualities For Workplace Success | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) organised a Management Development Programme at a hotel today, focusing on "8-Point Model for Developing the Essential Quality for Workplace Success".

During the programme, counselling psychologist and emotional intelligence expert Sandeep Atre guided the participants on the importance of professionalism, explaining that technical knowledge is not sufficient for today's professional environment and highlighting the importance of the right mindset, a sense of responsibility, punctuality, clear communication and an effective work approach needed for a successful profession.

The programme introduced eight key principles of professionalism: Committing Wisely, Preparing Thoroughly, Executing Competently, Delivering Timely, Communicating Clearly, Behaving Responsibly, Pursuing Holistically, and Improving Continuously.

These principles help participants understand and prepare for the professional environment by teaching effective habits such as punctuality, communication skills, behaviour, time management, and continuous growth.

Sandeep Atre also emphasised that "Professionalism is not merely a way of working; it is a part of an individual's behaviour and mindset". The programme aimed to inspire participants to become more responsible and successful professionals in their workplaces.