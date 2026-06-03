 Congress Gears Up For Two-Day Training Camp In Ujjain On June 4
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Congress Gears Up For Two-Day Training Camp In Ujjain On June 4

The District Congress Committee in Ujjain will hold a two-day training camp from Thursday at a resort in Datana to strengthen the party organization. Around 275 workers and office-bearers will attend. Senior leaders, including Jitu Patwari, will guide participants on party policies, public outreach, booth-level work and organizational strategies. The camp will conclude on Friday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Congress Gears Up For Two-Day Training Camp In Ujjain On June 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Congress Committee in Ujjain is organising a two-day training camp to strengthen the party organisation on Thursday.

The camp will begin on Thursday at a resort in Datana on Dewas Road.

According to City Congress President Mukesh Bhati, around 275 party workers, including block presidents, mandalam presidents, assembly in-charges and district in-charges, will take part in the camp. Accommodation has been arranged for all participants at the resort.

The first session will start at 10 am with registration, followed by the opening of training sessions at 11 am with the singing of Vande Mataram.

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MLA Mahesh Parmar said party leaders will guide workers on Congress policies, ways to connect with more people and methods to work together to strengthen the organization. Discussions will also focus on booth-level activities, organizational strength and future strategies.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mahendra Joshi, Sanjay Dutt, Harish Chaudhary and state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, will address the workers during the camp. Jitu Patwari is expected to arrive at around 5 pm on Thursday.

Cultural programs will also be held in the evening. The two-day training camp will conclude on Friday evening.

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