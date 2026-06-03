Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Opts For Carpooling With Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil & Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy After PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal -- VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Car With Jal Shakti Minister & Coal And Mines Minister To Promote PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Promoting sustainability and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to ‘save fuel,’ Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan travelled to a meeting by carpooling on Wednesday.

Chouhan shared a vehicle with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Mananiya Pradhan Mantri ji ne poore desh se ahvaan kiya hai. Unke ahvaan par anavashyak petrol aur diesel ki khapat kam karne ke liye poora desh aage aaya hai aur us par amal kar raha hai. Hum to mantrimandal ke sahyogi hain, humne bhi socha ki carpool karke jaayen aur is muhim mein apna yogdan de paayein."

"(Honourable Prime Minister has appealed to the entire nation. Following his appeal, people across the country have come forward and are acting to reduce unnecessary consumption of petrol and diesel. We are members of the Union Cabinet, so we also thought that we should carpool and contribute to this effort)."

The move was aimed at spreading awareness about fuel conservation, environmental protection, and responsible citizenship.

It also aims to encourage citizens to use resources and fuel sustainably.

Through this, the ministers strengthened their commitment to reducing fuel consumption and promoting a cleaner environment.

They also encouraged people to contribute towards the nation's development by adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly habits.

"PM Modi has appealed to reduce fuel consumption."



- Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he carpools with CR Patil and G Kishan Reddy to attend Cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/R2ixZDmYtH — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 3, 2026

PM Modi’s appeal

Notably, Prime Minister Modi made an appeal to Indians in view of Iran-US tensions. He urged the citizens to adopt all ways of saving fuel such as carpooling, using public transport and avoiding unnecessary vehicle use.

He said that small individual efforts can collectively contribute to energy security and environmental protection.

Significance of carpooling

Experts say carpooling is one of the simplest ways to reduce fuel consumption and cut carbon emissions. It also helps ease traffic congestion in major cities.

At present, the Centre has been promoting several measures to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, including the adoption of electric vehicles, biofuels, and renewable energy.

MP Shankar Lalwani uses travels in iBus

Not just Chouhan, several other political leaders were seen making efforts to reduce fuel consumption recently. Some cut their convoys, while others travelled in public transport.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी प्रशिक्षण वर्ग 2026 में सम्मिलित होने हेतु आज विजय नगर से एचआर ग्रीन गार्डन तक ई-बस से यात्रा करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। यह यात्रा केवल गंतव्य तक पहुंचने का ही नहीं, बल्कि पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं जनसंवाद का माध्यम भी रहा...



1/3 pic.twitter.com/YBPCoK2khk — Shankar Lalwani - #IndoreAhead (@iShankarLalwani) May 30, 2026

Recently, MP Shankar Lalwani also chose iBus over a personal car to reach his destination.

According to information, Lalwani travelled from Vijay Nagar to HR Green Garden, where a BJP training programme was being held.

During the journey, he interacted with commuters and students, discussing various Central government welfare schemes, environmental conservation and the importance of saving fuel.