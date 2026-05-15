MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Metro During Delhi Visit After PM Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Appeal

MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Delhi Metro Following PM Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Appeal | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to ‘save fuel,’ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chose to travel by metro with the general public, instead of using a car and a convoy, during his Delhi visit.

Sharing the update on social media, CM Yadav said, “Today, I traveled on the New Delhi Metro from Shivaji Stadium Metro Station to the Airport Express Line with the general public.”

The CM also encouraged the public to follow PM Modi’s appeal and wrote, “I urge all of you to embrace the appeal of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and make maximum use of public transport.”

Sharing his experience on social media, he highlighted the need to save fuel, especially due to the Iran-US crisis, and encouraged people to use public transport more often.

CM Yadav said public transport is convenient and beneficial for reducing traffic and pollution, and urged citizens to make maximum use of it.

All political leaders follow PM Modi

Not just CM Mohan Yadav, other political leaders are also following the ‘save-fuel’ strategy and choosing public transport.

On Friday, Damoh district in-charge minister Inder Singh Parmar traveled to Damoh by Rajrani Express instead of using a car. He said the move supports fuel conservation and helps save foreign exchange, adding that the Prime Minister’s appeal is in the nation’s interest.

Read Also Damoh Minister Inder Singh Parmar Travels By Train After PM Modi Appeals To Save Fuel Amid US-Iran...

PM Modi’s appeal

In view of the ongoing West Asia crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several appeals to citizens aimed at saving fuel and reducing foreign dependence:

Use public transport and carpooling to reduce fuel consumption and save foreign exchange.

Avoid foreign travel for one year to cut unnecessary spending abroad.

Limit destination weddings outside India to reduce foreign expenditure.

Reduce the purchase of imported gold.

Encourage work-from-home practices to save fuel and resources.

Cut down edible oil consumption to lower import dependence.

Promote 'Vocal for Local' and organic farming to reduce reliance on imported fertilisers.