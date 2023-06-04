Congress demands probe by sitting High Court judge 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the attack on the state government alleging corruption in the development of Shri MahakalLok in Ujjain, Congress announced that they would approach the court for a probe in the matter and ensure action against guilty officials.

In a press conference on Saturday, state spokespersons KK Mishra and Santosh Singh Gautam said that a high-level probe should be launched under a sitting judge of the High Court as the unbiased probe will expose one of the biggest scams in the state.

“The government has given a clean chit to the officials involved in the development of MahakalLok even without conducting any probe in the matter. The state government has deceived God and committed the biggest scam,” they said.

They also alleged that Prime Minister NarendraModi had inaugurated Shri MahakalLok a year ago and the statues have started breaking with the very first spell of gusty winds that exposed the corruption and sub-standard construction.

Congress has been protesting since six statues of Sapta Rishi in Shri MahakaalLok were broken due to alleged sub-standard construction works and corruption in implementing the project.

However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, finance minister Jagdish Devda and the urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh have already rubbished the allegations and assured to replace the damaged statues with new sculptures.