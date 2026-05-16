Collector Orders A Vehicle Pooling System To Conserve Fuel In Aalirajpur | Representative

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur on Saturday introduced a vehicle pooling system across all government departments in the district. The directive is aimed at conserving fuel and reducing administrative expenditure.

Under the new regulations, officers and employees may use government vehicles for official duties only when absolutely necessary and with prior approval from a senior officer. Departments possessing more than one vehicle must utilise them jointly and unnecessary use of vehicles stands strictly prohibited.

Vehicle drivers have been instructed to maintain proper tyre pressure, ensure regular servicing and keep vehicles in good condition.

Officers have been further directed to coordinate tour schedules and travel together wherever possible. The collector also issued electricity conservation directives, mandating that lights, fans and air conditioners not in use must be switched off across all offices.

All departmental heads must strictly enforce these regulations and create awareness among their respective staff. Collector Mathur stressed that fuel and resource conservation remains a government priority and urged all officers and employees to extend full cooperation.