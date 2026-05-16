Madhya Pradesh May 16, 2026, Weather Update: Khandwa Records Highest Temperature @ 45.1°C; 37 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain On Orange Alert | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing severe heat conditions, with temperatures soaring across most parts of the state.

On Friday, temperatures crossed 43 degrees Celsius in 12 cities, while Khandwa recorded the highest temperature at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

In Bhopal, the extreme heat even caused road tar to melt in some areas.

Weather expected on Saturday

Heatwave Areas: Bhopal, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar, Damoh, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani are likely to face intense heat.

Orange Alert: Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam are under orange alert for severe heatwave conditions.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave alerts have been issued for 37 districts on Saturday. An orange alert for severe heatwave conditions has been announced in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar and Dewas.

Heatwave conditions are expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Sehore, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar, Damoh and Mandla.

Meteorologists said the heat will be most intense between 12 pm and 3 pm. He advised people to step out only if necessary during afternoon hours.

The weather department has predicted severe heat across most parts of the state for the next four days - May 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, Indore, Ujjain and Mandla are also likely to witness ‘warm night’ conditions, where night temperatures remain unusually high. Maximum temperatures in these cities are expected to remain above 44 degrees Celsius.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

May 16

Heatwave Areas: Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur and several nearby districts will remain under heatwave conditions.

Orange Alert: Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam and Dhar are under orange alert for severe heatwave

Very Hot Weather: Betul, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli and Katni will witness very hot weather with temperatures between 40°C and 43°C.

May 17

Heatwave Areas: Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh are expected to remain affected.

Orange Alert: Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Dhar will continue under orange alert for severe heatwave conditions.

Very Hot Weather: Betul, Balaghat, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Chhindwara and Katni are likely to experience very hot weather, with temperatures between 40°C and 43°C.