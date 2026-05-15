Preeti Khandelwal Conquers Vietnam Ironman, First Woman From Madhya Pradesh To Finish Full Endurance Race

Preeti Khandelwal Conquers The Vietnam Ironman, First Woman From Madhya Pradesh To Finish A Full Endurance Race | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local fitness enthusiast and endurance athlete Preeti Khandelwal has brought global laurels to Madhya Pradesh. Recently, she successfully conquered the prestigious Full Ironman event held in Da Nang, Vietnam, becoming the first woman from the state and Indore to achieve this monumental feat.

Considered one of the world's absolute toughest single-day endurance challenges, the event requires participants to seamlessly complete a 3.8-kilometre open-sea swim, a 180-kilometre bicycle ride and a 42.2-kilometre full marathon. Khandelwal clocked an impressive total time of 14 hours and 20 minutes, battling extreme heat and suffocating humidity along the coastal course.

The intense international event saw over 800 global competitors in the Full Ironman category, with only around 15 athletes representing India. “After clearing the Goa Half Ironman in November 2025, I trained rigorously from December. Maintaining hydration and body temperature in Vietnam's tropical climate was a massive test,” Khandelwal shared.

Attributing her historic success to the unwavering support of her family, coaches and the local Indore fitness community, she described the exhausting journey as an incredibly inspiring and unforgettable milestone for Indian women in extreme sports.