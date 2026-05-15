Madhya Pradesh Police Established First-Ever Drone Training Centre, Police Aerial Systems And Technology Centre, At Police Radio Training School Campus In Indore

First-Ever Drone Training Centre, Police Aerial Systems And Technology Centre, And A Radio Training School Campus, Will Host The Facility | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police established its first-ever drone training centre, Police Aerial Systems and Technology Centre, at the Police Radio Training School campus in Indore.

The inauguration was presided over by Special Director General (Telecommunications) Bhopal, Sanjeev Shami, making Madhya Pradesh only the second state in India, after Karnataka, to operate a dedicated police drone training facility.

PRTS DIG Manoj Kumar Shrivastava welcomed guests and explained that the infrastructure, training materials and drone equipment were assembled after conducting extensive research visits to drone training institutions across the country.

During his address, Shami emphasised the growing need for drone training in modern policing.

He also stressed the urgency of establishing dedicated satellite communication and independent servers for MP Police, noting that current communication systems rely on third-party servers, risking leakage of sensitive and confidential police information.

The event was attended by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Rakesh Singhai and other senior officials. Radio SP Shiv Kumar Gupta conducted the programme.