Collector Office Will Not Be Shifted Near SP Office In Ujjain, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh):con Thursday announced that an action plan has been made to establish high-rise buildings of civil and police administrations in the vicinity of Ujjain. It has been decided to construct a new building of collector office in front of Madhav Nagar Police Station.

The CM made the announcement while addressing a public function at Samajik Nyay Parisar after performing bhoomi-pujan for the construction of Medicity and Government Medical College. When the CM was on podium, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda demanded him to make a formal announcement in this regard, which the CM promptly did.

Yadav said, the Medicity and Government Medical College will begin before Simhastha Mahaparv-2028. Medical tourism will also be established in Ujjain in collaboration with the private sector. All patients coming not only from the state but also from abroad will be treated in Ujjain, he said.

Yadav said, along with high-tech health facilities, Medical Device Park is also being developed at Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain. With the aim of providing all facilities in a single campus, a high-rise building will come up and every inch of land will be used. There will be residential arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff in the campus itself.

He said that after the formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956 after Independence till 2003-04, there were a total of 5 medical colleges in the state. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 30 medical colleges are being run in the state, out of which 17 are government and 13 from the private sector. He said that the government and society will make arrangements with cooperation.

Next year 12 more medical colleges are being prepared. He said that there is also a plan to make arrangements for medical education in hospitals which have more capacity. The CM said, at present medical education is being provided to 5k students in the state, which will double in the coming time.

Along with this, 5 Ayurveda medical colleges are being started in the state. All universities of the state have been instructed to provide employment-oriented paramedical and nursing education. This will provide employment in the state. Along with this, the university has also been instructed to conduct paramedical and nursing examinations, he said.

Prior to it, the programme was inaugurated by CM Yadav by lighting a lamp and garlanding the statue of Lord Dhanvantari and performing Kanya Pujan. The CM also showered flowers on people. The people also showered flowers and welcomed him. On this occasion, there was a welcome with a song through a short film.

Yadav also provided incentive of Rs 1200 to Deepak Sharma of Gram Panchayat Brajrajkhedi for construction of individual toilet, incentive amount of Rs 5 lakh of Ayushman Bharat Niramaya Yojana to Baby Bai of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and a cheque of Rs 4.84 lakh to Gram Panchayat Gangedi for construction of pink toilet.