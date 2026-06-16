Collector Bhavya Mittal Reviews Welfare Schemes And Acts On Complaints In Maheshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Bhavya Mittal led a public awareness programme under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign at Somakhedi village and urged families to educate daughters and ensure marriage at the appropriate age.

She also administered a pledge against child marriage and substance abuse.

During the programme, the Collector distributed Ladli Laxmi certificates, Ayushman cards, bicycles for girl students, textbooks and digital birth certificates.

She also honoured field-level officials for effective implementation of government schemes.

After the event, farmers stopped the Collector's vehicle and complained about the lack of canal water due to alleged illegal connections.

Mittal heard their grievances and assured them of action against those responsible and efforts to resolve the issue.

Later, during a surprise inspection of Anganwadi Centre No 3 in Choli village, a resident complained about the poor quality of food being served to children.

After examining the food samples, the Collector directed officials to immediately remove the Shri Krishna Self-Help Group from food supply responsibilities and assign the work to another group.