Collapsed Sukhtawa bridge: Army's Bailey bridge to rescue truckers waiting to move ahead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 58 Engineering Corps Army Bairagarh reached Sukhtawa bridge, which had collapsed on Sunday. The team went along with SDM Itarsi on Monday to analyse the damage and prepare a repair plan.

SDM Madan Singh Raghuvanshi said that the site was inspected and surveyed along with the military engineers so that Bailey Bridge could be constructed there as soon as possible.

At present, the administration has not been able to make any alternative arrangements for the movement of loading vehicles so far. The loading vehicles to and from Bhopal are still stuck on either sides of the river waiting for an evacuation plan.

A truck driver Hanuman Pal said, We are stuck here since last evening and currently we do not have any alternate route. Many smaller vehicles have been cleared through routes from inside the villages. The river has also dried up so many have crossed the river directly. But we have to wait until there is a proper arrangement.

The administration has assured that a portable bridge will be made within three to five days. I guess thatís how long we truckers have to wait here, he added.

Raghuvanshi said, The military officials have surveyed the spot and sent their report to headquarters. The construction of Bailey bridge will begin soon after the construction materials are received.

Bailey bridge?

A Bailey bridge is a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge. It was developed in 1940-1941 by the British for military use. It is designed for rapid construction from interchangeable latticed panels of high-tensile steel that are coupled with alloy steel pins set into ready-made holes to form girders.

