Collaboration Key To Eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia, TB: Guv

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by Sushila Devi Umrao Singh Patel Seva Sansthan on the birthday of Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel. The event was graced by the chief presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel. Addressing the event, the Governor urged for community-level collaboration to eradicate diseases like sickle cell anaemia and tuberculosis (TB). He also underscored the genetic nature of sickle cell anaemia and that the tribal communities are particularly vulnerable to disease.

A blood donation camp was also organised and witnessed an influx of a large number of youth. Patel encouraged youth to actively engage in blood donation drives, emphasising its life-saving impact. He reiterated the national target to eliminate the tuberculosis disease by 2025 and sickle cell anaemia by 2047. He also stressed the importance of pre-marital screening to prevent the disease's transmission.

The Governor distributed disability certificates among sickle cell patients, nutritious food among TB patients and blood donation certificates among donors. The event witnessed presence of various dignitaries, including Ratlam-Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor, Dhar-Mhow MP Chhatarsingh Darbar, Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Betul-Harda MP DurgadashUike, Khargone MLA Balkrishna Patidar, Barwah MLA Sachin Birla, collector Karmaveer Sharma, SP Dharamveer Singh besides other administrative officials.