CM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Micro-Irrigation Project Worth Rs 876 Crore On August 2: Finance Minister | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon accompanied by minister of higher education Dr Mohan Yadav and minister of finance, commercial taxes, planning, economics and statistics reached Dalauda and inaugurated a college built at a cost Rs 7.9 crore.

Addressing the event, Dattigaon said that MP was the sole state to boast of CM Rise Schools with highly skilled and dedicated teachers. Higher Education Minister Dr Yadav said that New Education Policy (NEP 2020) envisages quality education for all, while reducing age bar and making education universally accessible from primary to secondary level.

It would help in building a relationship between the learner and the society at large. He also announced e-library facility in the college. Finance Minister Deora said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would perform Bhoomi Pujan of Malhargarh Micro Irrigation Project to be built at cost Rs 876 crore on August 2.

Government aims to change lives of the people and develop the state. Vikas Parv was being celebrated in the state, in which large scale development works were being dedicated. Towards the end, hockey players were felicitated with citation.

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Nanalal Atolia, janpad president Basant Sharma, Naresh Chandwani, Hemant Dhanotia, Mukesh Kala, Radheshyam Patidar, collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, SP Anurag Sujania and other public representatives also attended the event.

