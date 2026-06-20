CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Khattar Inspect ₹919-Crore Kanh Diversion Project In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inspected the Kanh Diversion Close Duct Project in Ujjain, aimed at stopping polluted water of the Kanh River from entering the holy Shipra River.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and Union Minister went inside the tunnel section of the project to review the ongoing construction work.

They inspected Face Number-3 at Shaft Number-2 near Chintaman Jawasia village and took detailed information about the project’s progress from officials.

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The project’s main objective is to prevent polluted water from the Kanh River from mixing into the Shipra River at major ghats and pilgrimage sites in Ujjain, helping keep the river clean and pure.

Under the project, a barrage is being built on the Kanh River at Jamalpura village. The polluted water will be diverted through a closed duct stretching 30.15 km and released downstream into Gambhir Dam.

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The project has been approved at a cost of ₹919.94 crore. It includes an 18.15-km cut-and-cover duct and a 12-km tunnel.

Officials said the system is designed to handle up to 40 cumecs of polluted water and is planned keeping in mind population growth for the next 25 years.

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At present, the barrage construction is underway, while the head regulator work has already been completed. Out of the 12-km tunnel, excavation of 8.15 km has been completed so far.

During the inspection, the ministers directed officials to ensure quality work and complete the project within the set timeline.