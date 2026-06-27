CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Simhastha 2028 Preparations In Ujjain; Announces 22 Bridges, New Ghats, Improved Road, Rail & Air Connectivity -- VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Simhastha 2028 Preparations In Ujjain, Announces 22 Bridges, New Ghats, Improved Road, Rail And Air Connectivity -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Ujjain on Saturday to launch a workshop on preparations for Simhastha 2028.

The workshop focused on infrastructure development, planning and coordination among various government departments for the mega religious event.

Senior officials who were part of Simhastha 2016 shared their experiences, while Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh gave a presentation on preparations for the 2028 event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said around 40 crore devotees are expected to attend Simhastha 2028, making it one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. He stressed the need to complete all arrangements well in advance.

Yadav said traffic congestion was a major challenge during Simhastha 2016. This time, the state government will work with neighbouring states to improve traffic management and ensure smooth travel for pilgrims.

He also said railway and road connectivity has improved significantly since 2016, including the availability of the Fatehabad railway line.

CM shares details on X

भव्य और दिव्य "सिंहस्थ-2028" के लिए सभी तैयारियां तेजी से जारी हैं...



आज उज्जैन में 'सिंहस्थ-2016 के अनुभव, 2028 का संकल्प' विषयक वृहद प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ किया।



हमारा संकल्प है कि सिंहस्थ-2028 अब तक का सबसे स्वच्छ, सुरक्षित, सुव्यवस्थित और विश्वस्तरीय महापर्व बने।… pic.twitter.com/rEsZJQsjJf — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 27, 2026

Sharing further details on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Our resolve is that Simhastha-2028 will become the cleanest, safest, most well-organised and world-class mega-festival to date. Arrangements are being made keeping in mind the arrival of nearly 40 crore devotees.”

He further added, “For the safe and convenient movement of devotees, the construction of 22 new bridges over the Kshipra River, development of new ghats, expansion of road, rail and air connectivity, and arrangements like a state-of-the-art digital command centre are being developed.”

The government has also decided to renovate all major temples in Ujjain, as devotees visit not only the Kshipra River but also the city’s religious sites.

The Chief Minister assured that strong government arrangements would be made for accommodation and other facilities, reducing the need for pilgrims to depend on private hotels.

He also called for better facilities at hotels and roadside eateries within a 100-kilometre radius of Ujjain to ensure a smooth and memorable Simhastha 2028.