CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation For ₹3k Crore Indore-Ujjain Corridor, Inspects PM Ekta Mall -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Corridor in Chandrawatiganj under Sanwer Assembly constituency.

The event was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

The 4-lane greenfield corridor will be around 48 km long and will be built at an estimated cost of ₹2,935 crore.

The road will start from Pitru Parvat area in Indore and connect to the Simhastha Bypass near Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Ujjain.

The project is expected to make travel between Indore and Ujjain faster and smoother.

It will especially benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ujjain during the Simhastha fair by reducing travel time and traffic congestion.

For the project, land of 917 farmers covering 242.939 hectares has been acquired. The government has paid over ₹816 crore as compensation.

Officials said farmers received 4 to 8 times higher compensation based on market and sale rates instead of the collector guideline rate, a first in the state.

The corridor will directly connect 20 villages in Indore district and 8 villages in Ujjain district. Around 15 lakh people from nearby 40 to 50 villages are also expected to benefit.

The new road will also help devotees coming from other states, as they will be able to travel directly from the airport to Ujjain through the corridor, reducing traffic pressure during Simhastha.

Read Also CM Lays Foundation Stone For Tulsi Nagar–Nipania Road Project In Indore

CM inspects PM Ekta Mall

Before this, CM Mohan Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the under-construction PM Ekta Mall on Indore Road in Ujjain and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the under-construction 'PM Ekta Mall' on Indore Road in Ujjain pic.twitter.com/M3nCSF5wuU — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2026

Officials briefed the leaders about the project, which is expected to become a major commercial and cultural hub in the city.

The PM Ekta Mall, also called Unity Mall, is a ₹300-crore project under construcion in Ujjain near Hari Phatak Road. It is being developed as a major tourist attraction for the 2028 Simhasth Mahakumbh.

The mall will showcase and sell local products under the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme and GI-tagged items from different parts of the country under one roof.