CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For Indore - Pithampur Economic Corridor Worth ₹2,360 Crore; To Create 6 Lakh Jobs -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Indore - Pithampur Economic Corridor (IPEC) in Nainod village. The event marks the beginning of work on the first phase of the ambitious project.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also handed over allotment letters of developed plots to farmers and landowners.

Several senior leaders including Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister Tulsi Silawat, and MP Shankar Lalwani were present.

The corridor is planned as a major industrial and logistics route connecting the Super Corridor near Indore Airport with the Pithampur investment region.

Sharing the glimpses of the event on his official X handle, the CM said, “The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will infuse new energy into the state's economy. This corridor will transform Indore into a Central Growth Hub...Today, in the village of Nainod in Indore, the foundation stone was laid for the first phase of the important project of the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region, the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor.”

He further added, “Through this project, costing a total of ₹2,360 crore, 6 lakh new jobs will be created, and the lives of farmers in 17 villages will be transformed.”

इंदौर-पीथमपुर इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर से प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी नई ऊर्जा। यह कॉरिडोर इंदौर को सेंट्रल ग्रोथ हब बनाएगा...



आज इंदौर के ग्राम नैनोद में उज्जैन-इंदौर मेट्रोपॉलिटन क्षेत्र की महत्वपूर्ण परियोजना "इंदौर-पीथमपुर इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर" के प्रथम चरण का भूमिपूजन किया। इस… pic.twitter.com/VvFruHdbUN — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 3, 2026

More about the project

The project aims to improve connectivity for industries, including textile and manufacturing units, and strengthen transport and market access.

The project will cover around 20.28 km, with planned development over 1,316 hectares at an estimated cost of ₹2,360 crore.

A 75-metre-wide main road with buffer zones is also planned to allow future expansion.

प्रदेश में 20 हजार एकड़ के लैंड बैंक के माध्यम से 48 नए इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क विकसित किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/QpH16a657P — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 3, 2026

It will improve connectivity between National Highways 47 and 52, boosting industrial movement and reducing travel time.

Before the programme began, a minor incident occurred when the main gate at the venue collapsed, causing brief panic. Officials quickly used a crane to restore it.

Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend other programmes in Mahu and also participate in a press conference at Hotel Sheraton, where Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will share details about the upcoming BRICS agriculture ministers’ meeting in Indore.

Officials said the project is expected to boost investment, improve infrastructure, and create new job opportunities in the region.