CM Mohan Yadav Launches Audiobook On Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar; Grand Structure Built Using Bansi Paharpur Sandstone| VIDEO

CM Mohan Yadav Launches Audiobook On Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar; Watch Video And Experience The History |

Ujjain News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an audiobook explaining the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of the Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar in Ujjain on Monday. The Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar audiobook aims to help devotees understand the rich heritage and stories represented by the grand entrance gate ahead of Simhastha 2028.

Two Gatekeepers, Jai And Vijay In The Mahakal City Ujjain

Located on the Ujjain- Indore Road, the Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar is built using red sandstone brought from Bansi Paharpur. The massive structure showcases India's nearly 5,000-year-old heritage through its artwork and sculptures. The audiobook will explain the different symbols and historical figures featured on the gate to visitors and devotees.

The two gatekeepers, Jai and Vijay, stand on either side of the entrance and welcome devotees. Lord Shiva is depicted at the top, while Nandi, lions, elephants and traditional decorative designs add to the magnificence of the structure.

The 32 figurines of Singhasan Battisi depicted on the gate recall the glorious legacy of Emperor Vikramaditya and his ideals of justice, courage and good governance.

#WATCH Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an audiobook on the historical, cultural, and spiritual significance of the Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar. (09.11) https://t.co/DqpHKgSxr3 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026

Ujjain's Historical Heritage- Gurukul Tradition

At the centre of the gate is a statue of Lord Krishna, representing Ujjain's ancient Gurukul tradition. It recalls the time when Lord Krishna received education from Maharishi Sandipani in Ujjain. An Ashoka Pillar below the statue symbolises India's history and pride.

The structure also features representations of Mahavir Swami, Kalidas, Emperor Vikramaditya, Guru Nanak Dev, Raja Bhoj, Adi Shankaracharya and Emperor Ashoka. Symbols associated with Bhartrihari Cave, Simhastha Kumbh and Mahakal Van are also depicted.

The Mahamrityunjaya Kirti Dwar is more than an entrance gate. It represents Ujjain's spiritual heritage, architectural heritage and glorious history.