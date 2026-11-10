Indore Airport Flight Operations Disrupted As Visibility Drops To 400 Metres, Mumbai Flight With 185 Passengers Diverted To Bhopal | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Flight operations at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were disrupted on Monday morning due to poor visibility and congestion, resulting in delays to several flights. An IndiGo flight arriving from Mumbai with 185 passengers on board was diverted to Bhopal due to congestion at Indore airport.

According to airport information, four incoming flights were delayed in the morning, with airlines attributing the delays to low visibility. Air India's flight AI 1725 from Delhi, scheduled to arrive at 7.15 am, landed at 8.03 am. The Mumbai-Indore flight AI 2591 arrived at 8.36 am against its scheduled arrival of 7.25 am.

Similarly, IndiGo flight 6E 289 from Pune, scheduled for 6.25 am, arrived at 7.29 am, while Air India Express flight IX 2050 from Bengaluru landed at 7.55 am against its scheduled arrival of 7.05 am.

Departures were also affected. Air India's Indore-Delhi flight AI 1860, scheduled for 7.45 am, took off at 8.42 am, while IndiGo's Indore-Kolkata flight 6E 6566, scheduled for 6.55 am, departed at 8.20 am. Air India's Indore-Mumbai flight AI 2592, scheduled for 8 am, had a revised departure time of 9.10 am.

Mumbai flight diverted to Bhopal

In a separate development, IndiGo flight 6E 294 from Mumbai, scheduled to arrive in Indore at 8.20 am, was diverted to Bhopal at 8.32 am due to congestion at Indore airport.

After circling in the skies over Indore for around 15 minutes, the aircraft was diverted to Bhopal as it could not land at Indore airport. The aircraft was carrying 185 passengers and landed at Indore airport at 10.10 am.

Visibility drops to 400 metres

According to the Meteorological Department, minimum visibility in Indore dropped to 400 metres during the past 24 hours due to smoke. At 8.30 am, visibility was recorded at 1,300 metres. The temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 65%.

The reduced visibility during the early morning hours affected flight operations, while congestion at the airport further disrupted arrivals.