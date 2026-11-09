Indore’s Famous Hingot War To Light Up Gautampura Sky Today, Thousands Expected To Witness Battle | VIDEO

Indore’s Famous Hingot War To Light Up Gautampura Sky Today, Thousands Expected To Witness Battle |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Hingot War, a centuries-old tradition of the Malwa region, will take place in Gautampura on November 9, with thousands expected to witness the spectacular exchange of burning fire-arrows between two rival groups. The traditional battle, organised on Dhok Padwa after Diwali, will feature warriors from the Turra group of Gautampura and the Kalangi group of Runji. Both sides will face each other using burning Hingots.

The event will begin around 4 pm when warriors from both groups gather at Devnarayan Temple carrying their respective banners. After offering prayers, they will proceed towards the designated arena for the traditional contest.

દિવાળીની રાત્રે સાવરકુંડલામાં ખેલાયું અનોખું 'ઈંગોરિયા યુદ્ધ'! https://t.co/TBR6d0dLag — Gopi Maniar ghanghar (@gopimaniar) November 9, 2026

Participants will enter the battlefield carrying shields, bags filled with Hingots and burning bamboo poles. According to tradition, the Turra group launches the first burning Hingot towards the Kalangi group, marking the beginning of the battle.

As fiery projectiles fly across the arena, the sky will illuminate with flashes of fire. However, the dangerous tradition also poses injury risks, as participants can be struck by burning Hingots during the exchange.

Last year's event attracted more than 15,000 spectators and continued for nearly 90 minutes. Over 200 police personnel were deployed for security, while barricades approximately 15 feet high were installed to protect spectators.

Preparations Begin 15–20 Days In Advance

According to Gautampura resident Devendra Gurjar, preparations begin 15 to 20 days before the event. Participants collect Hingot fruits from surrounding forests and prepare their hardened shells as traditional fire-bearing projectiles for the contest.

The Hingot War gained national recognition in 1984 when approximately 16 participants, led by local resident Prakash Jain, demonstrated the tradition at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium during the Malwa Arts Festival.

The demonstration reportedly took place in the presence of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Participants divided into Turra and Kalangi groups and performed the traditional battle for nearly an hour before spectators.

The Hingot War remains an important symbol of Malwa's cultural heritage, courage and community identity. Authorities are focusing on crowd management and public safety as another large gathering is expected in Gautampura.