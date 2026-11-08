MP High Court Transfers Seven Judicial Officers; New Postings Ordered In Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued transfer and posting orders for seven judicial officers, bringing changes to key administrative positions at its principal seat in Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior benches, as well as district courts. The orders were issued by Registrar General Dharmendra Singh on the directions of the Chief Justice.

Changes in Indore and Ratlam

According to the order, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Principal Judge of the Sagar Family Court, has been appointed as Principal Registrar of the Indore bench. The existing Principal Registrar of the Indore bench, Anoop Kumar Tripathi, has been transferred as Principal Judge of the Ratlam Family Court.

Vaibhav Mandloi, Principal Judge of the Sehore Family Court, has been appointed Principal Registrar (ILR and Examination) at the High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur. Ajay Singh Thakur will take over as the new Principal Judge of the Sehore Family Court.

Changes in Indore and Gwalior Benches

Rajiv Kumar Ayachi, Principal District Judge (Inspection) of the Indore Zone, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Jabalpur principal seat.

Rajiv K. Pal, who was serving as Principal Registrar of the Gwalior bench, will replace Ayachi as Principal District Judge (Inspection) of the Indore Zone.

Changes in Vigilance and Jabalpur Zone

Principal Registrar (Vigilance) Rajendra Kumar Sharma Senior has been appointed Principal District Judge (Inspection) of the Jabalpur Zone. Ajay Prakash Mishra, who was holding this position, will take over as Principal Registrar (Vigilance).

Ramji Gupta Posted in Gwalior

Ramji Gupta, Principal Judge of the Ratlam Family Court, has been appointed Principal Registrar of the Gwalior bench.

Meanwhile, in Anuppur, First District and Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Agrawal will hold the additional charge of Principal District and Sessions Judge until a regular officer takes over the post.