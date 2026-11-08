MP High Court Holds Special Hearing On Diwali, Allows 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Terminate 26-Week Pregnancy | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special court hearing was held on Diwali holiday in which the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor from Shivpuri to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The court directed doctors to complete the procedure on the same day, citing the risks of delay. It also issued fresh guidelines to all district courts to ensure that incomplete medical reports do not delay decisions in such sensitive cases.

A special bench of Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke heard the petition on Saturday, November 7, considering the seriousness of the case. The court directed a team of senior doctors to complete the pregnancy termination procedure by 4 pm on the same day.

The High Court observed that every day is crucial in such cases and even a delay of one day could have serious and irreversible consequences for the survivor's health and life.

Guidelines Issued to All Courts

The High Court also issued fresh guidelines to all courts in Madhya Pradesh regarding petitions seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy in rape cases and other exceptional circumstances.

The case had reached the High Court from the Special Court in Karera, Shivpuri. Initially, the medical board of GR Medical College and Kamla Raja Hospital had submitted an unclear report. The High Court subsequently sought a fresh report.

After considering the survivor's physical condition, availability of blood and other necessary precautions, doctors informed the court that the procedure could be performed safely. Based on the revised medical report, the court granted permission for the termination.

Three Details Mandatory in Medical Board Reports

Under the new guidelines, lower courts must ensure that medical board reports clearly mention three essential details before forwarding such cases. These include the survivor's current physical condition, the exact duration of pregnancy in weeks, and whether medical termination is possible and safe.

The High Court also directed that a copy of its order be sent to its principal seat in Jabalpur, the Indore and Gwalior benches, and all district courts across Madhya Pradesh.

The guidelines aim to prevent delays in sensitive cases due to incomplete or unclear medical board reports.