MP School Students Still Await ₹600 Uniform Allowance! October Payment Deadline Missed; Districts Told To Verify Samagra IDs And Remove Duplicate Beneficiaries | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government’s plan to transfer Rs 600 uniform allowance directly into the bank accounts of students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools has missed its proposed October timeline, leaving students awaiting the amount for the 2026-27 academic session.

In an order issued on Oct 13, the Rajya Shiksha Kendra directed district collectors to transfer the amount to students’ or parents’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The payment was proposed to be released in the third week of October. However, the transfer has not taken place as scheduled.

Samagra ID mandatory

The order also makes Samagra ID mandatory for receiving the uniform assistance. District authorities have been instructed to ensure that every enrolled student has a Samagra ID so that no beneficiary is deprived of the scheme. Students without the mandatory ID could face difficulties in receiving the amount.

Verification must before allowance transfer

At the same time, the department has directed districts to prevent duplicate payments. Before generating the Expenditure Payment Order (EPO), officials must verify that students have not already received uniform assistance under any other government scheme.

The verification of students and their bank accounts must be completed at the district level to avoid duplication. As per the prescribed procedure, school in-charges will verify students on Education Portal 3.0, followed by approval at the block level.

District authorities will then generate the EPO and forward it for payment after the required approvals. The order makes district project coordinators responsible for ensuring that the process is completed within the stipulated timeline. Payment status is also to be made available student-wise at school, block and district levels.