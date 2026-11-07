MP Government Forms Chief Secretary-Led Committee To Monitor Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, Oversee Bus Operations, Revenue Collection And Financial Transparency In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has set up a committee chaired by the chief secretary to monitor Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva.

The additional chief secretaries of the Urban Development Department, Home Department, Finance Department and Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the principal secretary of PWD and the ADG of the Police Training Research Institute (PTRI) will be its members.

The secretary of the transport department will be the member secretary of the committee.

The committee will supervise, monitor, and evaluate the bus services. The committee will also review the revenue collection, monitor financial transparency, and control the state-level holding companies and the regional companies.

The committee will also build infrastructure, monitor the maintenance and services for bus operations, and give suggestions for improvement.

When the government put up the proposal for the Sugam Parivahan Seva before the cabinet, it decided to set up a state-level committee chaired by the chief secretary.